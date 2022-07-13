Benedict College picked to finish 2nd in the SIAC Eastern Division

Benedict head coach Chennis Berry has a program that is trending in the right direction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the SIAC media day in Atlanta, Benedict College is one of the teams predicted to make drastic improvement in 2022.

After finishing fifth in the Eastern Division in 2021, the Tigers are picked to finish second in the division behind defending SIAC champion Albany State according to voting by the SIAC head coaches and sports information directors.

The 2022 SIAC Championship game is scheduled for November 12 and will be hosted by the Eastern Division champion.

Allen University was picked to finish eighth in the Eastern Division but the Yellow Jackets are not eligible for the division title as they are in the midst of their transition to NCAA Division II membership.

Predicted Order of Finish

Eastern Division

1) Albany State

2) Benedict

3) Savannah State

4) Morehouse

5) Fort Valley State

6) Edward Waters

7) Clark Atlanta

8) Allen (not eligible for SIAC title during NCAA transition)

Western Division

1) Miles

2) Lane

3) Tuskegee

4) Kentucky State

5) Central State

Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix and defensive end Loobert Denelus were named to the Preseason All-SIAC second team.