Buddy Ball vs Prime Time in The Celebration Bowl

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Celebration Bowl matchup is set after Jackson State won the SWAC Championship with Saturday's 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M.
This means South Carolina State will face a team led by two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders who is known as much for his outspoken comments as an analyst as he is an outstanding football and baseball player who has played in the NFL and MLB.
Jackson State will take an 11-1 record to Atlanta, while South Carolina State is 6-5.
Kickoff is set for high noon on Saturday, December 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.