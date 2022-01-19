Josh Stepp is ready to run the Georgia State offense

A product of the Midlands, Josh Stepp has been promoted to Georgia State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

ATLANTA — The last time Josh Stepp was calling plays, it was on the high school level.

A former head coach at Dreher and Lexington High School, Stepp has been on the Georgia State staff for the past five seasons. After being hired initially as the running backs coach, Stepp has been the tight ends coach for the last four seasons and he also added the title of recruiting coordinator.

But Stepp's bio notes a major shift in responsibilties as he has been promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In high school, Stepp was a star quarterback at Pelion High School before a record-setting career at Newberry College where he left as the program's career leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions. He recently was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Stepp began his coaching career as an assistant at Pelion before stops at Spring Valley and Blythewood.