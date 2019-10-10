The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announced the seven finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award as chosen by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association. The Mr. Football award is the state's highest individual award for that sport.

Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt, who is a regular on the Friday Night Blitz - he is one of the finalists.

The Tennessee commit owns the Dutch Fork record with 43 receiving touchdowns. This season, he has 30 catches for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's quite the athlete, size, speed.

Also, Saluda quarterback Noah Bell is a finalist. The lefty has thrown for 21 touchdowns along with 1,347 yards.

All seven players will be recognized during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday, December 14, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.



Mr. Football Finalists

Noah Bell. Saluda High School

Mikele Colasurdo, Chapman High School. committed to Georgia State

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach High School, committed to USC

Rahjai Harris, Byrnes High School, committed to East Carolina Universi

Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork High School, committed to Tennessee

Duane Martin, Laurens District 55 High School, committed to Louisville

Tyler Venables, Daniel High School, committed to Clemson