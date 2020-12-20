Coastal Carolina's first bowl game will be in Orlando

The ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face Big South rival Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl this Saturday in Orlando

In a season of historic accomplishments, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have added to their 2020 resume with a spot in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.

This will mark the Chanticleers first ever appearance in a bowl game and it will take them to Orlando which has drawn South Carolina and Clemson for bowl games in the past.

The Chanticleers will face Big South rival Liberty in the game which kicks off Saturday at noon from Camping World Stadium.

Coastal held steady at ninth in this week's Associated Press Top 25, but the team moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll to 11th. The Chanticleers did stay at No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.



"We are honored to welcome Coastal Carolina and welcome back last year's Cure Bowl Champion Liberty to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. This is the Cure Bowl's first ranked match up in our six-year history and we have an undefeated Coastal Carolina ranked No. 9, and a one-loss Liberty ranked No. 23," said Alan Gooch, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO.

"This a great match up, and in six days we will get to see these two great teams battle it out at Camping World Stadium. The match up takes the bowl to another level, however, the Cure Bowl's mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer always remains the same."

Coastal Carolina did not get a chance to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship as its game with Louisiana was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 within the Coastal program. But the Chanticleers will still take an impressive 11-0 record to Orlando.



"When our University made the choice to join the elite of college football, obviously a primary goal was to play in a postseason bowl game," said Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina University Director of Athletics.

"We are thrilled to commemorate that milestone by accepting an invitational to culminate our memorable season in Orlando at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl and help promote the important mission of the bowl."

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has helped lead the Chanticleers into the national conversation as one of the feel good stories for 2020. The Chanticleers burst onto the scene in October with its first win over a ranked opponent when they defeated then-#21 Louisiana in Lafayette. CCU would then make its debut in the national rankings and it would make a steady climb as the wins continued to rack up.

The most high-profile victory came in the impromptu top 15 showdown with a BYU team ranked eighth at the time. That marked CCU's first win ever over a top 10 FBS program. Coincidentally, that week was when the Chanticleers were scheduled to play Liberty but the Flames had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues within the program. Now, the two Big South programs will meet after all.

With an 11-0 record, Coastal Carolina recorded the first undefeated regular season in program history and it also matches the best season in Sun Belt Conference football history, as the Chants became the third team to finish the conference slate at 8-0. It's been Chadwell and his staff who have had a front row seat for everything.



"We are excited to make history with our program's first-ever bowl appearance at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. As the Sun Belt Conference Champions, our team is excited to represent our conference once again on a national level," said Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell.