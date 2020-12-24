Terry Bowden named head coach at Louisiana-Monroe

It's unusual to go from being a graduate assistant to a head football coach, but that's the path Terry Bowden is on.

Terry Bowden is a head coach once again.

After spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Clemson, Bowden has been hired as the new head football coach at Louisiana-Monroe.

The 64-year-old Bowden had his last head coaching job at Akron where he went 35-52 in seven seasons with a pair of bowl appearances.

From 1993-1998, Bowden was the head coach at Auburn. In his first season with the Tigers, he went undefeated and finished the season ranked fourth nationally. From 2009-2011, Bowden when 29-9.

His new job will take him to the Sun Belt Conference.