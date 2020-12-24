Terry Bowden named head coach at Louisiana-Monroe

Terry Bowden is a head coach once again.
After spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Clemson, Bowden has been hired as the new head football coach at Louisiana-Monroe.
The 64-year-old Bowden had his last head coaching job at Akron where he went 35-52 in seven seasons with a pair of bowl appearances.
From 1993-1998, Bowden was the head coach at Auburn. In his first season with the Tigers, he went undefeated and finished the season ranked fourth nationally. From 2009-2011, Bowden when 29-9.
His new job will take him to the Sun Belt Conference.
Bowden is the brother of former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden and the son of Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.