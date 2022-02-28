Coastal QB to receive Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is being honored by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame at April's enshrinement ceremonies in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One of the most dynamic playmakers in the country is being honored by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will receive the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy at April's enshrinement ceremony which will coincide with the newest members of the hall of fame being inducted.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is awarded to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player of the year and it's open to all college football players playing in the state and South Carolina natives playing outside the state. Spring Valley graduate Channing Tindall, who just wrapped up his career at Georgia, was in the running for the award. The award is named after Felix "Doc" Blanchard and George Rogers, Heisman Trophy winners in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

McCall led Coastal Carolina to an 11-2 record this past season which was capped off by the program’s first FBS postseason bowl win in school history. McCall played and started in 11 games, completing 73 percent of his passes for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns. He only threw three interceptions during the season. He also added 290 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

During the 2021 season, McCall broke the NCAA record for passing efficiency. His 207.6 passing efficiency rating eclipsed the records set by Alabama’s Mac Jones (203.1) in 2020 and LSU’s Joe Burrow (202) in 2019. Both of those quarterbacks later became first-round NFL draft picks.

For his efforts, McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second-straight season and earned first-team All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the second time in two years.

Nationally, McCall was named a semifinalist for both the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards. He was also a top-10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.