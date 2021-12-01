Coastal Carolina ranked 14th in final AP Poll.

The greatest season in the history of the Conway program ends with the Chanticleers ranked in the top 15.

Coastal Carolina will end the season ranked among the top 15 programs in the country.

The Chanticleers are 14th in the final Associated Press Top 25 which was released after Monday night's national championship game.

Coastal Carolina was 11-1 with its only loss coming in the Cure Bowl to Liberty who was 17th in the AP Poll. The Chanticleers were joined in the ranking by Sun Belt colleague Louisiana who was 15th.