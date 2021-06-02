Rod Wilson hired by Coastal Carolina

Rod was on the Carolina staff for the 2020 season coaching the Gamecock linebackers. It marked a return to the program for Rod who played five different positions under Lou Holtz (quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety, and linebacker). He put together an outstanding senior year in 2004, serving as a team captain, leading the team in tackles, and earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.

Before his one season working under Will Muschamp, Wilson spent three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant special teams coach and he was a part of the first super bowl winning team in kansas city in 50 years.

Prior to his stint in Kansas City, Wilson spent four seasons at Charleston Southern coaching the safeties, inside linebackers as well as assisting with special teams and the defensive coordinator at CSU at the time was chad Staggs who is now in the same role at Charleston Southern so Rod has history with Chad and the two will be reunited in Conway where the Chanticleers are coming off an historic season - finished in the top 15 of the national rankings. So Rod Wilson, who also played six years in the NFL, will be wearing a lot of teal as the new inside linebackers coach at Coastal Carolina.