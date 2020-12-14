Coastal Carolina cracks the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25

The Chanticleers moved to 11-0 with Saturday's come-from-behind win at Troy.

For the first time in history, a team from the Sun Belt is in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25.

Coastal Carolina moved from 13th to ninth after its 42-38 win at Troy. The victory moved the Chanticleers to 11-0, the first-ever undefeated regular season in program history. It is also matches the best season in Sun Belt Conference football history, as the Chants became the third team to finish the conference slate at 8-0.

In the Coaches Poll, CCU moved from 13th to 12th.