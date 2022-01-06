Jason Brown is headed to the ACC

Former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown is returning to his home state where he will play for Virginai Tech.

After playing a big role in South Carolina becoming bowl eligible, former Gamecock quarterback Jason Brown announced on social media he is transfering to Virginia Tech. The Hokies have a new head coach in former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Former Georgia State assistant Brad Glenn was recently hired as Virginia Tech's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Been waiting awhile for this one.. I’m comin’ HOME! 🧡🦃 pic.twitter.com/Sxn5uRVi9U — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) January 6, 2022

A native of Fredericksburg, VA, Brown began his collegiate career at St. Francis in Pennsylvania, an FCS school in Pennsylvania. Brown transferred to South Carolina for the 2021 season and in his one season in Columbia, Brown helped engineer victories over Florida and Auburn.

In seven games for Carolina, Brown was 60-of-108 passing for 721 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.