Vanderbilt fires head football coach Derek Mason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has fired football coach Derek Mason after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach. Fitch is a former assistant at South Carolina under Lou Holtz.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the move Sunday, saying it was a difficult decision. But Lee says she knows change is necessary. Mason became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. But with the Southeastern Conference playing only league games this season, Vanderbilt is on the verge of the first winless season in school history.