Appalachian State upsets #14 Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are now 0-6 all-time at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

BOONE, N.C. — BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night.

Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had a monster game with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt). The have never lost to the Chanticleers at home.