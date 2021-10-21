x
Appalachian State upsets #14 Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are now 0-6 all-time at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.
Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) breaks a tackle and runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

BOONE, N.C. — BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State knocked off 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Wednesday night. 

Chase Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, and Malik Williams had a monster game with 10 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. 

Camerun Peoples ran for two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt). The have never lost to the Chanticleers at home. 

The Mountaineers moved into the driver’s seat in the conference’s East division and could prevent Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1) from reaching the championship game. Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards and one touchdown for Coastal Carolina.

