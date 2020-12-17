Coastal Carolina and Chadwell agree to contract extension

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has agreed to a contract extension to stay in Conway at least through 2027.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Coastal Carolina and football coach Jamey Chadwell have agreed to a contract extension through 2027.

Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.

Chadwell and No. 9 Coastal Carolina have a breakout undefeated season in just their fourth year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with wins over two ranked teams including then No. 8 BYU earlier this month.

The Chants play No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday.