Newberry College knocks off the team which was picked to win the South Atlantic Conference.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Mario Anderson rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns to go with an efficient day passing for Dre Harris as Newberry College defeated fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 28-21 Saturday at Setzler Field in the South Atlantic Conference opener.

Harris completed 16 of 20 passes for 260 yards with one touchdown. He also added a touchdown on the ground.