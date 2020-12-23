Chase Brice is headed to Appalachian State

After stops at Clemson and Duke, Brice is headed to Appalachian State.

BOONE, N.C. — Chase Brice is on the move, taking advantage of the NCAA's one-time rule that will not force transfers to sit out a year.

Brice is leaving Duke after one season and will transfer to Appalachian State.

In his one season in Durham, Brice threw for 2,162 yards and 10 touchdowns with 15 interceptions and six fumbles. In his defense, Brice did play behind an an offensive line that had issues in pass protection.

Before transferring to Duke, Brice was in the Clemson program for three years. In 25 appearances with the Tigers, Brice threw for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 30 times for 187 yards and one score. He will always be remembered for coming off the bench for an injured Trevor Lawrence against Syracuse in 2018. Brice helped lead a fourth-quarter rally as the second-ranked Tigers avoided an upset at the hands of 20th-ranked Syracuse, winning 27-23. In the game-winning drive, Brice completed a key 4th down pass and followed that with a first-down QB keeper, leading to the winning touchdown with was scored by Travis Etienne.

That win kept the Tigers' national championship hopes alive, something they may not have achieved without Brice's performance.