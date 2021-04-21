South Carolina State releases 2021 football schedule

The Bulldogs start off the season with three road games including a trip to Death Valley.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina State football team just wrapped up its spring season with Saturday's overtime win at Delaware State. The win gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 record to close out this portion of the calendar. Now, the program is turning its attention to the fall as the 2021 schedule has been released.

The 20th season of Buddy Ball will begin with three straight games on the road. On September 4, the Bulldogs will be at Alabama A&M followed by a September 11 contest at Clemson. A week later, S.C. State will be in Las Cruces, New Mexico to face a FBS Independent program in New Mexico State.

After a bye week on Sept. 25, the Bulldogs will play their first home game on October 2 with Bethune-Cookman coming to Willie Jeffries Field at Dawson Bulldog Stadium. That game has been designated the Hall of Fame game.

The Bulldogs will be back on the road as they travel to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct.9th in Tallahassee.

S.C. State will host Morgan State for Homecoming on October 16 followed by road games against Delaware State on Oct. 23 and North Carolina Central on October 30.

A two-game homestand is next on the calendar with Howard on November 6 for Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day. On November 13, the Bulldogs will host North Carolina A&T for Senior High School Band Day/Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day.