x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clemson returns to the College Football Playoff Rankings

The Tigers check in at #23 in their first appearance this season in the CFB Playof rankings.
Credit: WLTX

On the heels of a win over a Wake Forest team which was ranked in the top 15, Clemson has moved into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this season.

The Tigers, winners of four straight, come in at #23. However, Clemson is still unranked in the Associated Press and the Coaches Top 25 polls.

Cincinnati climbed a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the CFP. 

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Baylor
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Iowa
  17. Pitt
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Utah
  20. N.C. State
  21. San Diego State
  22. UTSA
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Arkansas

In Other News

Beamer and Dabo weigh in on the rivalry