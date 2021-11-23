Clemson returns to the College Football Playoff Rankings

The Tigers check in at #23 in their first appearance this season in the CFB Playof rankings.

On the heels of a win over a Wake Forest team which was ranked in the top 15, Clemson has moved into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this season.

The Tigers, winners of four straight, come in at #23. However, Clemson is still unranked in the Associated Press and the Coaches Top 25 polls.

Cincinnati climbed a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the CFP.

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking