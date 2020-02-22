Bryan Edwards will not be participating in the NFL Combine after breaking his foot during a recent training session.

The Conway native tweeted out that announcement that said he was injured while getting ready for the event which kicks off Monday in Indianapolis.

After returning for his senior season, Edwards set career receiving records with 234 catches for 3,045 yards. He was one touchdown catch shy of tying Alshon Jeffery for the most all-time with 23. Edwards missed the Texas A&M and Clemson games with a knee injury.