The teams have arrived. Now it's time to kick it off for the 117th time.

South Carolina and Clemson will square today for the annual battle for the state championship.

The Palmetto Bowl will feature one undefeated team looking at another return to the College Football Playoff and another team that has struggled this season, but does have an upset win over a Georgia team that was ranked third at the time.

The Tigers (11-0) come in ranked third in the country, while South Carolina (4-7) sees this game as their bowl game.

