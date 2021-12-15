It's Buddy Ball vs Coach Prime

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough will face off against one of his favorite athletes of all-time in Saturday's Celebration Bowl.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is a longtime fan of Deion Sanders who won a pair of Super Bowls and played in the 1994 World Series with the Atlanta Braves. Pough is a fan of the Braves so he has watched Sanders over the years display his outstanding athleticism in the NFL and MLB.

On Saturday, Pough will try to defeat Sanders who is in his first fall as the had coach at Jackson State. One person who is excited for this matchup is S.C. State cornerback and reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Decobie Durant. The Lamar native hopes he makes an impression on Deion since Sanders played in the secondary during his football career when he wasn't running back kicks for touchdowns.