Benedict lands Auburn transfer

It's not everyday a quarterback with experience at a Power 5 school decides to transfer to a Division II school but that is what is happening and it will benefit the Benedict College Tigers.
New Benedict head football Chennis Berry has landed Wilson Appleton who last season concluded his third year in the Auburn program. Appleton made the announcement on Twitter.
The 5-11, 194-pound Appleton was a redshirt sophomore and saw action in one game in his time on the Plains. He was 2-for-2 passing for 17 yards against Samford in a 52-0 Tiger win on November 23, 2019.