Coastal Carolina TE named Sun Belt Player of the Week

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last week in a 52-20 victory at Arkansas State.



Likely set new a Sun Belt record with career-highs in catches (8), yards (232), and receiving touchdowns (4).



He set a new Sun Belt record, becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first Chanticleer in program history to catch four touchdown passes in a single game.



His four touchdown catches against Arkansas State were tied for the second most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player. His 232 receiving yards were the third most in SBC single-game history and the second most in a single game in Coastal Carolina history and the most yards ever by a tight end.