Coastal Carolina TE named Sun Belt Player of the Week

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last week in a 52-20 victory at Arkansas State.
Likely set new a Sun Belt record with career-highs in catches (8), yards (232), and receiving touchdowns (4).
He set a new Sun Belt record, becoming the first-ever tight end to have four touchdowns in a single game, and also became the first Chanticleer in program history to catch four touchdown passes in a single game.
His four touchdown catches against Arkansas State were tied for the second most in a single game in Sun Belt history by any player. His 232 receiving yards were the third most in SBC single-game history and the second most in a single game in Coastal Carolina history and the most yards ever by a tight end.
Likely's touchdown catches consisted of 99 yards, 64 yards, 16 yards, and four yards.
On the season, Likely has 27 catches for 513 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per catch, and eight touchdowns.
Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC) has won six straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019. The Chanticleers have an open week this week before next week's game at Appalachian State (4-1, 1-0 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.