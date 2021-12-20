Newberry College ends the season ranked in the top 20 of the AFCA national poll

In the final AFCA Division II Top 25, the Newberry College Wolves finished the 2021 season ranked 17th.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College's 2021 season highlights include winning the South Atlantic Conference regular season championship and advancing to the second round of the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The American Football Coaches Association has taken note and in the final Top 25, the AFCA has Newberry College ranked 17th after being unranked in the previous poll.

Newberry College finished the season 10-3. After a 24-14 loss to North Greenville in week two, the Wolves dropped a 28-22 overtime decision at Mars Hill and a 13-10 decision at Bowie State in the second round of the national playoffs.

For the record, Bowie State finished sixth in the final AFCA rankings and West Florida, who Newberry defeated in the opening round of the playoffs, was 12th. The Wolves went on the road won that contest 33-30 against a WFU team which was the last recognized national champion (2019).