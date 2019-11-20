The South Atlantic Conference released its all-conference awards on Tuesday and four Newberry College players were named All-South Atlantic Conference.

Senior Keito Jordon was named to the first team at defensive line. The Hopkins native who played at Ridge View High School makes his second appearance on the all-conference first team after receiving the honor following the 2017 season. He totaled 57 tackles on the season, ranking fourth on the team, but ranked second in the SAC with 16 tackles for loss and fourth with 8.5 sacks. Jordon also added a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup to his team-high 11 quarterback hurries.

This marks the seventh consecutive season that Newberry has had at least one first team defensive lineman.

Other players who were named All-Conference were receiver Deshun Kitchings (2nd team), offensive lineman Tyler Anderson (2nd team) and long snapper Travis Morgan (2nd team).