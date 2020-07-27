S.C. State defensive lineman enters the transfer portal

South Carolina State Roderick Perry has entered the transfer portal according to a report by Rivals.com.
Perry is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play this fall at his new school.
The native of Cary, North Carolina had a solid season in 2019 with 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
In June, Perry was named a Preseason All-American by the College Sports Journal, further cementing his status as someone the NFL scouts were going to be taking a long look at this fall.
Assuming some form of college football is played in 2020, Perry hopes he get a chance to make further inroads with NFL scouts.