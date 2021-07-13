Dabo, Chadwell on the preseason Dodd Trophy watch list

Two in-state head football coaches are on the watch list for a national coach of the year award which goes beyond wins and losses.

ATLANTA (July 13, 2021) – The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. This year’s list includes 17 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt and an independent.

Two of the head coaches on the list are Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities. This was never more pivotal than last season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

“Each of these coaches showed unwavering commitment to the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, despite all of the obstacles and challenges they had to overcome this past year in the face of the pandemic.”

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List presented by PNC:

Tom Allen, Indiana

Mack Brown, North Carolina

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Kirk Ferentz Iowa

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

James Franklin, Penn State

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Jimmy Lake, Washington

Dan Mullin, Florida

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson