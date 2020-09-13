Jeff Scott is 1-0 at South Florida

In his debut as the head football coach of South Florida, Hammond product Jeff Scott earns his first win with the USF program.

The former Clemson assistant watched his team defeat The Citadel 27-6 Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the same stadium where Scott was on the field in 2017 when the Tigers won their first national championship under Dabo Swinney.

Prior to South Florida, Scott's only head coaching job had been at Blythewood High School where he led the Bengals to the 2006 3A state championship.It's believed Blythewood is the first program in state history to win a state title in its first year of varsity competition.

Scott left Blythewood to begin his path through the college ranks. It started at Presbyterian College in 2007 where he was the wide receivers coach. The former Clemson receiver would return to the Upstate as a graduate assistant. But when Dabo Swinney was hired as the head coach, Scott was promoted to full-time status and while holding down the job as receivers coach, he would be named recruiting coordinator before giving up those duties to become co-offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, Scott's return to head coach status was a successful one and he got some help from Gray Collegiate Academy produc Omarion Dollison. The freshman receiver was credited with a touchdown after Citadel punter Matt Campbell dropped the snap in his own end zone and then instead to taking a safety, he decided to attempt a punt. His foot just grazed the football and Dollison caught the errant punt in the end zone for the easiest touchdown of his career.