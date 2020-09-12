Clemson holds steady in CFB playoff rankings

The Tigers remain third in the latest College Football Playoff Ranking.

Clemson continues to hold the line in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Three Tuesdays ago, the Tigers were ranked third in the first College Football Playoff ranking for the 2020 season.

Clemson continues to stand pat as this week, the top six positions were unchanged from last week.

Undefeated Coastal Carolina (10-0) moved from No. 18 to No. 13. The Chanticleers were no doubt helped by last week's 22-17 upset win over a BYU team that was ranked 13th in last week's CFB Playoff Rankings.