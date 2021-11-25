x
Sports

Citadel defensive back earns Southern Conference award

Dominick Poole has laid the groundwork for a solid career at The Citadel after he was named the top freshman in the Southern Conference.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Citadel defensive back Dominick Poole was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by a panel of media, it was announced this week as the league announced its postseason awards.

Poole becomes the first Bulldog to be named the league’s Freshman of the Year. The honor comes just one day after he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

Poole finished the season with 51 tackles, 27 solo, two interceptions and nine pass break-ups in 11 games. His nine pass break-ups are tied for the second most in the Southern Conference. He had one of the biggest plays of the season as he broke up a pass on a two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs an overtime victory over Wofford.

