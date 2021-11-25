Citadel defensive back earns Southern Conference award

Dominick Poole has laid the groundwork for a solid career at The Citadel after he was named the top freshman in the Southern Conference.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Citadel defensive back Dominick Poole was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by a panel of media, it was announced this week as the league announced its postseason awards.

Poole becomes the first Bulldog to be named the league’s Freshman of the Year. The honor comes just one day after he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.