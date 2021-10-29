Coastal Carolina overcomes slow start and the rain to defeat Troy

CONWAY, S.C. — CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 24 Coastal Carolina rebounded from its first loss of the season, holding on to top Troy 35-28 on Thursday night.
McCall connected on scoring throws of 66 yards to Jaivon Heiligh and 71 yards to Braydon Bennett. Yet, the Trojans drew within a touchdown on a catch by Tez Johnson with less than 5 minutes left. It looked like Troy had forced a punt when Coastal defensive tackle C.J. Brewer took the snap and ran 12 yards for the first down to keep the drive going.
Coastal Carolina would milk the clock and give Troy less than a 30 seconds for its final drive. But the Chanticleers' Josaiah Stewart delivered a strip sack and Jefffrey Gunter recovered to seal the win for Coastal Carolina who improved to 7-1 overall, 3-1 in the Sun Belt.