Coastal Carolina overcomes slow start and the rain to defeat Troy

The Chanticleers bounce back from the loss to App State with a 35-28 win over Troy.

CONWAY, S.C. — CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 24 Coastal Carolina rebounded from its first loss of the season, holding on to top Troy 35-28 on Thursday night.

McCall connected on scoring throws of 66 yards to Jaivon Heiligh and 71 yards to Braydon Bennett. Yet, the Trojans drew within a touchdown on a catch by Tez Johnson with less than 5 minutes left. It looked like Troy had forced a punt when Coastal defensive tackle C.J. Brewer took the snap and ran 12 yards for the first down to keep the drive going.

HIGHLIGHTS - On a rainy night in Conway, @CoastalFootball defeated Troy 35-28.



Big performers for the Chants: @McCall_Grayson , @shermarijones , @JHeiligh , @jgunter94 .



Also, shoutout to @cjb52_ who rumbled his way to a huge 1st down on a fake punt in the 4th! @WLTX #ChantsUp pic.twitter.com/OW159mO1la — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) October 29, 2021