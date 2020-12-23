Former Gamecock assistant coach let go by Lane Kiffin

Former South Carolina assistant coach Deke Adams has been fired after one season in Oxford.

Former South Carolina defensive line coach Deke Adams is a free agent.

Adams has been let go by Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin after just one season in Oxford. He spent the previous two seasons at Mississippi State.

A native of Meridian, Mississippi, and a former standout linebacker at Southern Miss, Adams has also had stops at North Carolina, Memphis and East Carolina.

He was on the Steve Spurrier staff at South Carolina from 2013-2015.