Can another S.C. State Bulldog win a Super Bowl?

After Alex Brown won his first Super Bowl in 2020, another S.C. State product is gearing up for his first Super Bowl.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When it comes to former South Carolina State Bulldogs winning Super Bowls, the legendary Donnie Shell set the gold standard with four titles with the Steelers. Harry Carson won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, while Charlie Brown did likewise with Washington. Barney Chavous won a pair of Super Bowls as an assistant with Denver.

John Gilliam played in Super Bowl VIII in 1974 with Minnesota. making him the first Bulldog to play in the big game. The latest S.C. State product to play in the Super Bowl is defensive back Antonio Hamilton who is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs.