Familiar names on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation releases its 2021 ballot for the College Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

For the first time ever, Clemson has a pair of former Tigers on the ballot at the same time with CJ Spiller and Donnell Woolford on the list.

Spiller was a unanimous First Team All-America kick returner in 2009 and he also earned Second Team All-America honors as a running back and was named the ACC Player of the Year. He set 31 Clemson records by career's end. His mark for all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.

A former Tiger defensive back, Woolford was a First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a s nior in 1988. A two-time First Team All-ACC selection who led the Tigers to three league titles, Woolford holds Clemson records for career PBU (44) and punt returns for a TD in a career (2).

Camden native Bobby Engram is on the ballot for the second consecutive year. A standout wide receiver at Penn State, Engram was a 1994 First Team All-American and the winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver. A three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, he helped the Nittany Lions to the 1994 conference title and four bowl victories. He was the first-ever Penn State player to record a 1,000-yard receiver season and he left College Station with 12 school records.

Engram played 14 years in the NFL. He is currently the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens.