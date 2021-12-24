x
Florida falls to Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

The Gators end a tumultous 2021 season with a skirmish with the Golden Knights at the end of the game.
Credit: AP
Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) runs away from Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night. 

UCF took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes. 

Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play. O’Keefe also put up 110 rushing yards for UCF. Florida quarterback Emory Jones completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.

The next time Florida takes the field it will be under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier, the former Furman quarterback who has been an assistant at S.C  State, Clemson and Alabama before his four-year run as the head coach at Louisiana.

