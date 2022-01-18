Coastal Carolina defensive end named a Freshman All-American

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina defensive end Josaiah Stewart has been named to the 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team presented by Chris Doering Mortgage.



A First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Stewart shattered the CCU single-season sacks record of 10.5 sacks set by consensus All-American and current Philadelphia Eagle Tarron Jackson in 2019 with 12.5 sacks in his first collegiate season this year.



His 12.5 sacks led the Sun Belt, ranked fifth nationally, and were the most by a true freshman in all of FBS. His 12.5 sacks were also just one shy of the Sun Belt single-season record of 13.5 sacks.



He finished the regular season with 15.5 tackles-for-loss which was the second-most in a single season in CCU history. The double-digit tackles-for-loss were also the most by a true freshman nationally this year, ranked sixth in the Sun Belt on the season, and was just 0.5 tackles-for-loss shy of the school single-season record of 16.0.