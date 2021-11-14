Defensive stand in overtime gives The Citadel a 45-44 win over Wofford

The Bulldogs rallied from a 28-17 halftime deficit and then denied the Terriers on a 2-point conversion in overtime.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy.

Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper but the Terriers came right back to score when Peyton Derrick dumped off a pass to Ryan Ingram for a 23-yard answer. But Wofford elected to go for two and Poole knocked down the slant pass.