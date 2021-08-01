Sumter native wins Ray Guy Award

Pressley Harvin III is named the top punter in college football.

Sumter native Pressley Harvin III has been named the winner of the Ray Guy Award which honors the top punter in college football.

Harvin set Georgia Tech and Atlantic Coast Conference records with a 48.0-yard punting average in 2020, Harvin became Tech’s second Ray Guy Award winner in the 21-year history of the award. Durant Brooks was the Ray Guy Award recipient as a Yellow Jacket in 2007.

Harvin was also named a Walter Camp First Team All-American which makes him only the third unanimous All-American in Georgia Tech’s illustrious football history, joining Tech legends Calvin Johnson (2006) and Ken Swilling (1990).