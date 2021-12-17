Newberry College defensive back earns All-America status

NEWBERRY, S.C. — When Anthony Blue arrived on the Newberry College campus, it was obvious from the start that he was going to be a special player in the secondary.
Blue has lived up to the expectations in his four years and this week, he was named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team.
The former Dillon standout led Newberry with six interceptions. He had already been named to the South Atlantic Conference First Team as well as the Division II All-Southeast Region First Team.
In November, Blue was extended an invitation to the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl. The game, set for January 29, 2022, will take place in the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Marvin Lewis and Jeff Fisher will lead the National and American teams and the game will air live on the NFL Network.
Blue will be the second member of the Newberry program to be invited to this prestigious event in its history as he joins Corey Washington who was a standout receiver for the Wolves from 2013-2014.