Darius Leonard stays grounded

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker is a Lake View product who went to Orangeburg on his way to the NFL.

Since his NFL career began in 2018, Darius Leonard has not been able to get back to Dawson Bulldog Stadium to watch South Carolina State play. Usually, Darius is busy with his full-time job as a linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts.

But the man who was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year along with being the program's all-time leading tackler was back on the sidelines Saturday as the Bulldogs kicked off the first of four games which comprise the spring schedule.

In his brief NFL career, the 2018 second round draft pick has been named an NFL All-Pro in all three of his seasons. His second team selection in 2019 has been sandwiched around his first team selections in 2018 and 2020. Leonard has the most total All-Pro selections and the most First Team All-Pro selections by a linebacker in Colts history.