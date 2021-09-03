Darius Leonard stays grounded

Since his NFL career began in 2018, Darius Leonard has not been able to get back to Dawson Bulldog Stadium to watch South Carolina State play. Usually, Darius is busy with his full-time job as a linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts.
But the man who was a two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year along with being the program's all-time leading tackler was back on the sidelines Saturday as the Bulldogs kicked off the first of four games which comprise the spring schedule.
In his brief NFL career, the 2018 second round draft pick has been named an NFL All-Pro in all three of his seasons. His second team selection in 2019 has been sandwiched around his first team selections in 2018 and 2020. Leonard has the most total All-Pro selections and the most First Team All-Pro selections by a linebacker in Colts history.
But one of the premier linebackers in the game has stayed grounded in spite of being subjected to the bright lights of the NFL. In fact, the dimmer lights of Lake View are what Leonard is drawn to. Leonard says he is still the same person who grew up in the tiny town in Dillon County. He also gives credit to South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough for teaching him what it takes to get to the NFL.