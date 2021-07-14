SC Football Hall of Fame names Kevin Harris winner of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

In his first season as a starter, Harris led the SEC in rushing yards per game as he averaged a little more than 113 yards on the ground and he was tops in the league with 1,138 yards in just 10 games. He was the 11th Gamecock to record a 1,000-yard season and the first since Mike Davis. Kevin was selected First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press as well as Second team according to the league's coaches.