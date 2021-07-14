SC Football Hall of Fame names Kevin Harris winner of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has named South Carolina running back Kevin Harris the recipient of the 2020 Blanchard Rogers Trophy presented by Hale's Jewelers.
In his first season as a starter, Harris led the SEC in rushing yards per game as he averaged a little more than 113 yards on the ground and he was tops in the league with 1,138 yards in just 10 games. He was the 11th Gamecock to record a 1,000-yard season and the first since Mike Davis. Kevin was selected First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press as well as Second team according to the league's coaches.
Each year, the SCFHOF awards the Blanchard Rogers Trophy to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year in the state or a Palmetto State native playing outside the state. Last July, Trevor Lawrence was named the winner of the award.
"South Carolina's Heisman Trophy" is named after 1945 Heisman winner Doc Blanchard and legendary Gamecock and 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.