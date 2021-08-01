Coastal Carolina's Tarron Jackson earns consensus All-America status

Jackson continues to add to his status as the most decorated player in the young history of the Coastal Carolina football program. He also earned All-America recognition from the Associated Press (first team), Football Writers Association of America (first team), American Football Coaches Association (first team) and Sporting News (second team).



Presently, All-America teams recognized by the NCAA include ones awarded by the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News (SN), and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF). To earn consensus status, players must appear on the first team of at least three of the five lists, with unanimous status being reserved for those who appear on all five.



With his first team honors from the AP, AFCA, FWAA, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Jackson cemented his status as a consensus All-American.