Another coaching honor for Jamey Chadwell

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has been named the Sporting News' 2020 Coach of the Year after leading the Chants to the program's first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark. That included an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record and the program's first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.

This season marked Coastal Carolina's first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.



Chadwell was voted the Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year and a finalist for both the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America. He is also a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.



The reigning Sun Belt Coach of the Year, Chadwell was also recently named the CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year and the Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year.







