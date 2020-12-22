Coastal Carolina dominates Sun Belt All-Conference awards

The ninth-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are led by the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

Coastal Carolina's stellar 2020 regular season has led to the Chanticleers being honored by the Sun Belt Conference.

Jamey Chadwell was named Coach of the Year after leafing the Chanticleers to an 11-0 overall record which included an 8-0 mark in the conference. The Chanticleers are currently ranked ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 and 12th in both the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

Chadwell will lead the Chanticleers into their first ever bowl game when they face Liberty in Saturday's Cure Bowl in Orlando.

Redshirt quarterback Grayson McCall was named both the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson was named the Defensive Player of the Year while junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong was named the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year.