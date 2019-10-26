When the South Carolina offense is on the field today at Neyland Stadium, a Columbia native will be trying to slow it down.

Bryce Thompson, who won state titles at both Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen, is a sophomore cornerback for the Tennessee Volunteers. He earned Freshman All-America honors after the 2018 season.

Former News19 Player of the Week Paxton Brooks out of Airport High School is the Vols' backup punter and kicker. But he handles the kicking duties on kickoffs.

Putting the headsets as co-defensive coordinator will be former Calhoun County standout Chris Rumph was a linebacker on the 1994 USC team which won its first bowl game in the 1995 Carquest Bowl. Rumph was a head coach at his alma mater in St. Matthews before taking a job on the S.C. State staff.

That led to stops at Memphis, Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Florida before joining Jeremy Pruitt's staff in Knoxville. Rumph is the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.