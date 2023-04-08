Clemson kicks off preseason practice

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Dabo Swinney puts it, his team needs to make daily improvement during August as his team does not have any mulligans. Even on day one of preseason camp, the sense of urgency was evident.
"Have a great day today, let's not waste one," Swinney said.
"The margin for error is very small. We know that. Man, every day that ends in "Y" we need to find a way to be at our best."
Clemson is coming off a season where they won double-digit games for the 12th consecutive season. Their 11th win was over UNC in the ACC Championship but losses to Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee led to Swinney bringing in Garrett Riley to run the offense with the hope that is the missing piece to the CFB Playoff puzzle.