Clemson kicks off preseason practice

The Tigers were on the field Friday afternoon for the 15th preseason of the Dabo Swinney era.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Dabo Swinney puts it, his team needs to make daily improvement during August as his team does not have any mulligans. Even on day one of preseason camp, the sense of urgency was evident.

"Have a great day today, let's not waste one," Swinney said.

"The margin for error is very small. We know that. Man, every day that ends in "Y" we need to find a way to be at our best."