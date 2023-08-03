Five Clemson players land on the Preseason All-ACC Teams

The Tigers continue to flex their muscles as they have the most players named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2023 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team has been released and the team that is picked to win the conference leads the way with seven players named Preseason All-ACC.

Two offensive players, four defensive players and Will Shipley are the Tigers who were named Preseason All-ACC. Shipley made the Preseason All-ACC team as a running back, all purpose player and a return specialist.

The Preseason All-ACC Football Team was selected via a vote of a panel of 176 media members who were among those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2023 Preseason All-ACC Football Team

QB: Drake Maye, North Carolina (107)

RB: Will Shipley, Clemson (169)

RB: Trey Benson, Florida State (125)

WR: Johnny Wilson, Florida State (117)

WR: Tez Walker, North Carolina (51)

WR: Jalon Calhoun, Duke (49)

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (89)

AP: Will Shipley, Clemson (105)

OT: Graham Barton, Duke (110)

OT: Matt Goncalves, Pitt (58)

OG: Christian Mahogany, Boston College (101)

OG: Javion Cohen, Miami (69)

C: Bryan Hudson, Louisville (56)

DE: Jared Verse, Florida State (136)

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (58)

DT: Tyler Davis, Clemson (124)

DT: DeWayne Carter, Duke (97)

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (132)

LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina (109)

LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (87)

CB: Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State (88)

CB: Aydan White, NC State (85)

S: Kam Kinchens, Miami (117)

S: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (46)

PK: Andres Borregales, Miami (70)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (54)

SP: Will Shipley, Clemson (68)