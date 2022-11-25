Friday Night Blitz: Week 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season begins to wind down in week 14 with local playoff action.
Here are scores and highlights from South Carolina Midlands area high school playoff football games on November 25, 2022.
CLASS 5A
Dutch Fork at Gaffney
Summerville at Fort Dorchester
CLASS 4A
Northwestern at Greenville
South Florence at AC Flora
Class 3A
Clinton at Powdersville
Beaufort at Dillon
Class 2A
Saluda at Abbeville
Oceanside Collegiate at Andrew Jackson
Class A St. Joseph’s at Christ Church
Cross at Johnsonville