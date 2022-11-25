x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Friday Night Blitz: Week 14

High school football playoffs continue this week.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season begins to wind down in week 14 with local playoff action. 

Here are scores and highlights from South Carolina Midlands area high school playoff football games on November 25, 2022.  

CLASS 5A

Dutch Fork at Gaffney 

Summerville at Fort Dorchester 

CLASS 4A

Northwestern at Greenville  

South Florence at AC Flora 

Class 3A 

Clinton at Powdersville 

 Beaufort at Dillon 

 Class 2A 

Saluda at Abbeville 

Oceanside Collegiate at Andrew Jackson  

Class A St. Joseph’s at Christ Church 

Cross at Johnsonville  

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out