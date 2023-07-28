x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football

Furman is picked to win the Southern Conference title

The Paladins are expected to contend for the So-Con championship after a 2022 season which featured a seven-game winning streak and a 2nd-round playoff appearance.

More Videos

The Furman Paladins have been picked to win the Southern Conference this season based on voting compiled at that league's Media Day in Greenville.

The Paladins collected 59 points and five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and earned 345 points and 30 first-place votes from the media.  The coaches poll listed Furman and Samford as co-favorites to win the league while the Paladins were the sole choice in the media's preseason poll.

The Paladins have a league-best 15 selections on the preseason all-conference teams, including a league-best seven first-team picks. Furman safety and Dutch Fork graduate Hugh Ryan was a preseason First Team All-Southern Conference selection after being named First Team All-Conference after his junior season of 2022.

Furman is No. 5 in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 and sixth in the Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25.

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

T1. Furman (5)59

T1. Samford (4) 593. 

Mercer 494 

Chattanooga 475 

Western Carolina 356 

ETSU 297 

Wofford 228 

The Citadel 149 

VMI 10
 
2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
 
First team offense
QB     Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford
RB      Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman
RB      Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga
OL      Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman
OL      Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman
OL      John Thomas, Sr., Mercer
OL      Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford
OL      Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
OL      Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina
TE      Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina
WR     Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
WR     Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer
WR     Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford
 
First team defense
DL      Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer
DL      Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford
DL      Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga
DL      Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga
DL      Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina
LB      Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman
LB      Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer
LB      Noah Martin, Jr., Samford
DB      Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman
DB      Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman
DB      Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford
DB      Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga
DB      Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI
DB      Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina
 
First team specialists
PK      Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina
P        Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI
LS      Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman
RS      Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
 
Second team offense
QB     Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman
RB      Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford
RB      Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina
OL      Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer
OL      Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga
OL      Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI
OL      Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina
OL      Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford
TE      Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU
WR     Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU
WR     Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman
 
Second team defense
DL      Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU
DL      Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman
DL      Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman
DL      Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman
DL      Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer
DL      Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga
DL      Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford
LB      Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer
LB      Evan Eller, Sr., VMI
LB      Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina
DB      Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU
DB      Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman
DB      Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer
DB      Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer
DB      Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer
DB      Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga
 
Second team specialists
PK      Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman
P        Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU
LS      Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU
RS      Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman
 
NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.
 
 
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Furman (30) 3452 

2. Samford (8) 3163 

3. Mercer (2) 2634 

4. Chattanooga 2505

5. Western Carolina 2186 

6. ETSU 1437

7. The Citadel 1038 

8. Wofford 1029 

9. VMI 60

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out