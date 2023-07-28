Furman is picked to win the Southern Conference title

The Furman Paladins have been picked to win the Southern Conference this season based on voting compiled at that league's Media Day in Greenville.
The Paladins collected 59 points and five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and earned 345 points and 30 first-place votes from the media. The coaches poll listed Furman and Samford as co-favorites to win the league while the Paladins were the sole choice in the media's preseason poll.
The Paladins have a league-best 15 selections on the preseason all-conference teams, including a league-best seven first-team picks. Furman safety and Dutch Fork graduate Hugh Ryan was a preseason First Team All-Southern Conference selection after being named First Team All-Conference after his junior season of 2022.
Furman is No. 5 in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 and sixth in the Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25.
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
T1. Furman (5)59
T1. Samford (4) 593.
Mercer 494
Chattanooga 475
Western Carolina 356
ETSU 297
Wofford 228
The Citadel 149
VMI 10
2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
First team offense
QB Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford
RB Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman
RB Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman
OL Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman
OL John Thomas, Sr., Mercer
OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford
OL Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina
TE Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina
WR Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
WR Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer
WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford
First team defense
DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer
DL Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford
DL Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina
LB Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman
LB Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer
LB Noah Martin, Jr., Samford
DB Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman
DB Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman
DB Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford
DB Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI
DB Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina
First team specialists
PK Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina
P Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI
LS Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman
RS Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer
Second team offense
QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman
RB Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford
RB Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina
OL Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer
OL Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga
OL Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI
OL Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina
OL Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford
TE Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU
WR Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU
WR Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman
Second team defense
DL Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU
DL Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman
DL Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman
DL Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman
DL Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer
DL Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga
DL Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford
LB Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer
LB Evan Eller, Sr., VMI
LB Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina
DB Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU
DB Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman
DB Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer
DB Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer
DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer
DB Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga
Second team specialists
PK Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman
P Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU
LS Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU
RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman
NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.
2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. Furman (30) 3452
2. Samford (8) 3163
3. Mercer (2) 2634
4. Chattanooga 2505
5. Western Carolina 2186
6. ETSU 1437
7. The Citadel 1038
8. Wofford 1029
9. VMI 60