Furman is picked to win the Southern Conference title

The Paladins are expected to contend for the So-Con championship after a 2022 season which featured a seven-game winning streak and a 2nd-round playoff appearance.

The Furman Paladins have been picked to win the Southern Conference this season based on voting compiled at that league's Media Day in Greenville.

The Paladins collected 59 points and five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and earned 345 points and 30 first-place votes from the media. The coaches poll listed Furman and Samford as co-favorites to win the league while the Paladins were the sole choice in the media's preseason poll.

The Paladins have a league-best 15 selections on the preseason all-conference teams, including a league-best seven first-team picks. Furman safety and Dutch Fork graduate Hugh Ryan was a preseason First Team All-Southern Conference selection after being named First Team All-Conference after his junior season of 2022.

Furman is No. 5 in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 and sixth in the Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25.

2023 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

T1. Furman (5)59

T1. Samford (4) 593.

Mercer 494

Chattanooga 475

Western Carolina 356

ETSU 297

Wofford 228

The Citadel 149

VMI 10



2023 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Hiers, Sr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Jay Person, Sr., DL, Chattanooga



First team offense

QB Michael Hiers, Sr., Samford

RB Dominic Roberto, R-Sr., Furman

RB Ailym Ford, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Jacob Johanning, R-Sr., Furman

OL Pearson Toomey, R-Sr., Furman

OL John Thomas, Sr., Mercer

OL Jabari Brooks, Jr., Samford

OL Reid Williams, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Tyler Smith, R-Sr., Western Carolina

TE Ajay Belanger, Sr., Western Carolina

WR Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer

WR Ty James, R-Jr., Mercer

WR Chandler Smith, Sr., Samford



First team defense

DL Solomon Zubairu, Sr., Mercer

DL Joseph Mera, Sr., Samford

DL Ben Brewton, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Jay Person, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Micah Nelson, Jr., Western Carolina

LB Braden Gilby, Gr., Furman

LB Isaac Dowling, Jr., Mercer

LB Noah Martin, Jr., Samford

DB Travis Blackshear, Gr., Furman

DB Hugh Ryan, R-Sr., Furman

DB Kourtlan Marsh, Jr., Samford

DB Kameron Brown, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Alex Oliver, Sr., VMI

DB Andreas Keaton, Jr., Western Carolina



First team specialists

PK Richard McCollum, R-Sr., Western Carolina

P Jack Culbreath, Sr., VMI

LS Julian Ashby, R-Jr., Furman

RS Devron Harper, Sr., Mercer



Second team offense

QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman

RB Jay Stanton, Sr., Samford

RB Desmond Reid, So., Western Carolina

OL Israel Mukwiza, R-Jr., Mercer

OL Bryce Goodner, R-So., Chattanooga

OL Tyriq Poindexter, R-So., VMI

OL Christian Coulter, Sr., Western Carolina

OL Jason Swann, Sr., Wofford

TE Noah West, R-Jr., ETSU

WR Will Huzzie, R-Sr., ETSU

WR Joshua Harris, Jr., Furman



Second team defense

DL Max Evans, R-Jr., ETSU

DL Jack Barton, R-Sr., Furman

DL Sirod Cook, Gr., Furman

DL Matt Sochovka, Gr., Furman

DL Savio Frazier, Jr., Mercer

DL Marlon Taylor, R-Jr., Chattanooga

DL Chuck Smith, Sr., Wofford

LB Ken Standley, R-Jr., Mercer

LB Evan Eller, Sr., VMI

LB Antoine Williams, R-Jr., Western Carolina

DB Sheldon Arnold II, Jr., ETSU

DB Kam Brinson, R-Sr., Furman

DB Richie Coffey, Sr., Mercer

DB Myles Redding, Jr., Mercer

DB Lance Wise, Sr., Mercer

DB Reuben Lowery III, Jr., Chattanooga



Second team specialists

PK Ian Williams, R-Jr., Furman

P Trace Kelley, R-So., ETSU

LS Ryan Phillips, So., ETSU

RS Wayne Anderson Jr., R-Sr., Furman



NOTE: Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or team.





2023 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Furman (30) 3452

2. Samford (8) 3163

3. Mercer (2) 2634

4. Chattanooga 2505

5. Western Carolina 2186

6. ETSU 1437

7. The Citadel 1038

8. Wofford 1029

9. VMI 60