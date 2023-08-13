South Carolina holds a Saturday scrimmage

Head coach Shane Beamer says Saturday's first major scrimmage of the preseason was a chance for the younger players to receive plenty of work.

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer recapped Saturday's first scrimmage of the preseason, an afternoon where the younger players received a major workload as the coaches look to find out which of the newcomers can contribute early.

Beamer mentioned a handful of players who missed the scrimmage. On that list is wide receiver Juice Wells who is dealing with a lower body injury that isn't long term. The coach also said running back JuJu McDowell who was limited but has nothing serious.

“It’s not DEFCON 3 like supposedly it’s been on social media the last couple of days about some injuries out there," Beamer said.