South Carolina holds a Saturday scrimmage

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer recapped Saturday's first scrimmage of the preseason, an afternoon where the younger players received a major workload as the coaches look to find out which of the newcomers can contribute early.
Beamer mentioned a handful of players who missed the scrimmage. On that list is wide receiver Juice Wells who is dealing with a lower body injury that isn't long term. The coach also said running back JuJu McDowell who was limited but has nothing serious.
“It’s not DEFCON 3 like supposedly it’s been on social media the last couple of days about some injuries out there," Beamer said.
"It’s football, fellas. There are injuries. There are things that happen in practice. They come back. They’re tough. It’s called football. I like where we are, there’s toughness, mental and physical.”